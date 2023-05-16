Gauri Khan launches book, highlights Aryan’s busy schedule

Gauri Khan, accompanied by her superstar husband Shah Rukh Khan, launched her book ‘My Life In A Design’ on Monday. During the event, the couple shared insights into their journey in Mumbai and unveiled unseen photos from their palatial home, Mannat. Shah Rukh, being a supportive husband, celebrated Gauri’s success and praised her talent.

Gauri made an interesting comment about their son Aryan Khan, stating that he is busier than Shah Rukh. Aryan recently announced his debut directorial and is also an entrepreneur. When asked about the family photo in the book, Gauri mentioned the challenge of scheduling the shoot due to Aryan’s busy schedule. The photo features Shah Rukh, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam, all looking stylish and glamorous.

“It was easier to get Shah Rukh’s date, but it was difficult to get Aryan’s date. I was waiting for Aryan to give me time,” Gauri shared, eliciting a smile from Shah Rukh. She also revealed that they had two photoshoots, one before the pandemic and another after. The second shoot was necessary as AbRam, their youngest son, had grown up and looked different.

During the interaction, the host mentioned the need for a new photoshoot as AbRam’s appearance had changed. In a playful banter, Shah Rukh jokingly asked if she was referring to herself. Gauri responded by acknowledging Shah Rukh’s timeless looks and how he seems to be aging backward. Amidst the laughter, Shah Rukh even commented, “Looks do everything, who needs talent when you look like me?”

However, the Khan family recently faced another controversy. An FIR was filed against the investigating officer, Sameer Wankhede, in Aryan Khan’s drug case. The investigation revealed that an independent witness in the 2021 Cordelia cruise ship “drug bust” case allegedly demanded a hefty amount from Shah Rukh by threatening to falsely implicate him. The CBI has filed an FIR against members of the NCB team, including Sameer Wankhede, based on this investigation.

In 2021, Aryan was arrested in the drug bust case but was later released on bail by the Bombay High Court due to insufficient evidence. Another NCB team investigating the matter dropped his name from the chargesheet. Wankhede has faced criticism for alleged “shoddy investigation” in this case.