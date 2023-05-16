Maryam mocks PTI after Fawad’s ‘olympic-level sprint’ to escape arrest

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz took a veiled dig at rival party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following the circulation of a short viral video showing PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry hurrying towards the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to avoid possible arrest.

Maryam took to Twitter to express her mockery without directly mentioning the PTI.

In her tweet, Maryam highlighted the traditional perception of political leaders and workers displaying fearlessness, willingly presenting themselves for arrest, courageously enduring imprisonment, making sacrifices, and bearing irreparable losses.

However, she sarcastically noted that a revolutionary party had emerged where leaders plastered their legs in fear, used buckets as head coverings, sat in wheelchairs, hid in hospitals, courtrooms, and bathrooms, and even ran without shoes.

Earlier in the day, Fawad had secured bail from the IHC and was sitting in his car when he noticed the anti-terrorist squad personnel approaching him.

Upon seeing the officers, the PTI leader quickly exited his car and rushed into the premises of the IHC to evade arrest.

Interestingly, despite Fawad submitting an undertaking in the IHC pledging not to violate Section 144 and participate in protests, the police still attempted to arrest him.

However, the IHC had deemed the arrests of Fawad, Shireen Mazari, and Senator Falak Naz under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) “illegal.”

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the orders for the release of the PTI leaders while hearing separate pleas.

Subsequently, the high court granted Fawad a two-day protective bail in all cases and prohibited authorities from arresting him within the federal capital’s jurisdiction until May 17.