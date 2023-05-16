Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival under fire for excluding Pakistan

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which aims to showcase the best of contemporary world cinema and talent, has sparked controversy by excluding Pakistan from the list of eligible countries in its South Asian competition.

The decision has been criticized as going against the festival’s claims of promoting cultural exchange and unity through the arts, and as reflecting the influence of the current Indian government on the festival.

The controversy has gained traction on social media, with an edited version of the festival’s call to action emphasizing the exclusion of Pakistan from the list of eligible countries. The festival’s decision also raises questions about the involvement and support of industry figures.

The festival, organized by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), explicitly excluded Pakistan from the competition’s eligibility criteria for the 2023 installment, while films from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka were allowed to participate. Films with a South Asian connection or directors of South Asian descent based anywhere in the world were also eligible.

Critics have argued that the exclusion of Pakistan reflects a deliberate attempt to ban Pakistani art and goes against the festival’s claims of promoting cultural exchange and unity through the arts.

The controversy gained traction on social media, with a post on Instagram criticizing festival figures like Anupama Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for not advocating for inclusion in the festival. The festival’s official Instagram account has also been criticized for featuring Polite Society on their social media feed, excluding Nimra Bucha from the image, despite the fact that the writer and director, Nida Manzoor, is British-Pakistani Muslim.

The festival’s organizers are now under significant pressure to address the concerns raised by critics and the public. The controversy highlights the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan and the challenges of promoting cultural exchange and inclusivity within the realm of cinema.