Jackie Chan returns in action-packed sequel ‘A Legend’

Legendary actor and martial artist Jackie Chan is set to return to the big screen as the charismatic archaeology expert, Professor Chen, in the highly anticipated sequel, A Legend. Directed by Stanley Tong, the film promises to deliver a captivating blend of action, mystery, and fantasy that made the original movie, The Myth, a global sensation.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Chan and Tong, who have previously worked together on successful projects such as Police Story 3: Super Cop and Rumble in the Bronx, are eager to recreate the magic of their previous collaborations.

A Legend follows Professor Chen as he embarks on an extraordinary journey after discovering a link between recently excavated artifacts and a mysterious jade pendant that haunts his dreams. Convinced that this pendant may unlock a profound bridge between the realm of dreams and reality, Chen gathers a team of researchers to embark on a breathtaking adventure to the legendary Glacier Temple. The film features an all-star cast, including talented actors Yixing Zhang and Coulee Nazha, known for their roles in Kung Fu Yoga and Police Story 2013, respectively.

Bona Film Group is spearheading the production of A Legend, with a budget of $50 million, and Distribution Workshop will handle worldwide sales. The highly anticipated film will be presented to potential buyers at the esteemed Cannes film market, generating significant buzz in the industry.

The Myth, the precursor to this thrilling sequel, was a major success, grossing over $120 million worldwide and securing its place as Hong Kong’s third highest-grossing film of 2005. In The Myth, Jackie Chan showcased his versatility by portraying dual roles, a legendary general in the past and Professor Chen in the present, on a quest for immortality and an anti-gravity material, respectively.

Chan, a living legend at the age of 69, continues to enthrall audiences around the world with his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft. His recent film, Ride On, achieved significant box office success in China and other markets, solidifying his enduring star power. Although he has primarily focused on Chinese productions in recent years, his return to Hollywood is eagerly anticipated, particularly with the long-awaited fourth installment of the Rush Hour franchise currently in development.

In recognition of his extraordinary career spanning several decades, Jackie Chan received an honorary Oscar in 2017, cementing his status as one of the industry’s most iconic figures. Fans can eagerly await the release of A Legend, confident that Chan and Tong are poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience and solidify their status as an unbeatable duo in the world of action-packed entertainment.