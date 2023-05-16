PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to bring May 9 mayhem culprits to book

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while expressing dismay over the recent events unfolding since May 9, deeming them a disgraceful episode for Pakistan, emphasised that strict action should be taken against the culprits involved in orchestrating acts of arson, creating unrest, and inciting riots, ensuring their arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.

An important meeting of the National Security Committee took place under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff, heads of the armed forces, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan, Chief Minister of Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi, and several other high-ranking civil and military officials.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz expressed his concerns regarding the incidents that occurred at GHQ and Mianwali Air Base. He highlighted the disturbing acts of calling out the names of martyrs and desecrating the homes of both martyrs and war heroes.

The prime minister emphasised the sacrifices made by military personnel during significant events like the 1965 war, Zarb-e-Azb, and the APS tragedy. He categorically stated that such acts, regardless of condemnation, fall within the realm of terrorism.

Mr Sharif further stressed that those who show disrespect to martyrs and war heroes do not deserve any leniency. Regardless of their actions, the nation can never repay the debt owed to those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

He highlighted that the Jannah House is not merely a building, but a sacred place with words of tribute written upon it. The heartbreaking scenes witnessed are unimaginable, and it is a sight that no Pakistani should ever witness.

He said that May 9 will forever be etched as the darkest day in the nation’s history, where the perpetrators of these incidents should hang their heads in shame, adding that even Pakistan’s longstanding adversaries have not been able to carry out such a heinous act.

The premier underlined that the tragic incidents targeted sensitive installations, and the perpetrators will not evade justice, adding that the rule of law will prevail, and if the culprits are duly punished, it will serve as a deterrent against future acts. At the same time, he assured that the innocent will not be subjected to any unwarranted harassment.