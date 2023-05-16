Cast of ‘Bandish 2’ shares ‘real’ spooky experiences on set

The immensely talented cast of the drama serial “Bandish 2” recently made an appearance on “Good Morning Pakistan” to share intriguing details about the highly anticipated sequel.

Directed by Abis Raza and produced under the banner of Big Bang Productions, “Bandish 2” follows the success of the original horror drama “Bandish,” featuring Hira Mani, Zubab Rana, and Sania Saeed.

The cast of “Bandish 2” includes Affan Waheed, Sania Saeed, Amna Ilyas, and Areej Mohyuddin, and the series is currently airing on ARY. During their appearance on the show, the actors revealed spine-chilling incidents that occurred on the set, adding to the eerie atmosphere of the drama.

Affan Waheed shared a harrowing experience of an accident he faced while filming for “Bandish 2.” He mentioned, “Although I didn’t encounter anything particularly terrifying on set due to my character’s illness, I must share an incident that happened to me. There was a shelf on the set which collapsed on me, possibly due to the weight of objects placed on it. However, I admit that it was not a supernatural occurrence.”

Areej Mohyuddin recounted a supernatural encounter that took place on the very first day of filming, involving her and Shuja. Shuja further elaborated, “On the first day, when both Areej and I arrived on set, we experienced a supernatural incident. We had a shelf attached to the wall with a pot of flowers and some books. As we were watching the shelf, the pot fell on its own, along with the books. It’s only natural that when we are working on a drama centered around supernatural entities, they will make their presence known to us.”

Areej Mohyuddin also expressed the immense pressure she felt while shooting her death scene in the drama, given the genre’s intensity. The overall experience of being on the set of a horror drama left her in a state of fear and apprehension.

As “Bandish 2” continues to captivate viewers with its suspenseful storyline, fans eagerly await the unfolding of supernatural mysteries while appreciating the dedication of the cast in bringing their characters to life.