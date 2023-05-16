Adam Levine returns for epic reunion on ‘The Voice’ season finale

Fans of “The Voice” can look forward to an electrifying reunion as Adam Levine, the iconic former coach of the show, is set to make a grand return alongside Blake Shelton for the highly anticipated Season Finale on May 23. Levine, together with his band Maroon 5, is slated to perform their latest single, “Middle Ground,” which will debut its music video.

“Middle Ground” holds special significance as Maroon 5’s first release in two years, adding to the excitement and anticipation of their performance. The reunion is also a nostalgic moment for fans who fondly remember Levine as an original coach on the show for its first 16 seasons.

Levine’s return to “The Voice” comes after Blake Shelton announced his departure last year after 24 seasons on the show. This season, Shelton competed against returning coach Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.

In the midst of all the excitement surrounding Levine’s return, his wife, Behati Prinsloo, shared a heartwarming snapshot on Instagram that captured a cherished family vacation with their three children. The photo serves as a reminder of how much Adam’s life has changed since his first stint as a coach on “The Voice,” when he was unmarried and had no children.

Fans can catch this captivating two-part finale of “The Voice” on May 22 and 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. With the stage set and the anticipation palpable, viewers can’t wait to witness Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s extraordinary reunion on the show.