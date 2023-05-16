Karachi to add 60 new green buses to People’s Bus Service

The Sindh government has decided to add 30 green colored buses to the People’s Bus Service in Karachi.

The buses will be inaugurated tomorrow by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The new buses have been ordered after the popularity of the People’s Bus Service.

The service, which was launched in June 2022, has been providing a much-needed public transportation option to the people of the cultural metropolis.

The buses are air-conditioned, equipped with closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and GPS tracking system.

The routes of the new buses have not been disclosed yet. However, they will have the same fare structure.

The government has said that the addition of the new buses will further improve the public transportation system in Karachi.

In addition to the 30 buses that will be inaugurated tomorrow, another ship of 30 buses is expected to reach the port city soon.

These buses will also be added to the People’s Bus Service.