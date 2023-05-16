Nida Yasir slammed for interviewing Nasir Khan Jan, absurd behaviour

Popular talk show host Nida Yasir has once again found herself at the center of controversy, this time for her handling of a recent interview with social media star Nasir Khan Jan.

Nida, who has been the host of a morning show for over a decade, invited Nasir Khan Jan and several other social media personalities to her show to share their stories and experiences with her audience.

Nasir Khan Jan, known for his humorous videos and social commentary, was among those who appeared on the show. However, many viewers were left disappointed with Nida’s line of questioning, which they felt was overly aggressive and failed to give Khan enough time to answer. As a result, Khan was unable to effectively communicate his thoughts and ideas, leading to frustration among his fans and supporters.

Despite the negative feedback, Nida continues to be one of Pakistan’s most popular talk show hosts, with a loyal following of viewers who tune in to her show every day. Over the years, she has interviewed a wide range of guests, from celebrities and politicians to everyday people with interesting stories to share.

While the controversy surrounding her interview with Nasir Khan Jan may have cast a shadow over her reputation, it is unlikely to have a lasting impact on Nida’s career. As she continues to captivate audiences with her engaging and dynamic hosting style, she remains a fixture of Pakistan’s vibrant entertainment industry.