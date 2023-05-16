Even doctors, engineers among miscreants of May 9: DIG Operations

Punjab Police DIG Operations Kamran Adil on Tuesday said that the miscreants involved in vandalism on May 9 following the arrest of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan include doctors and engineers too.

During a press conference held by the police official in Lahore, it was revealed that over 1,700 individuals involved in acts of arson and vandalism have been arrested following the arrest of Imran Khan.

Some 38 cases have been registered, with Imran Khan being named as the accused in approximately 80% of these cases; he added.

The DIG further disclosed that even professionals such as doctors and engineers were among the rioters and troublemakers.

He said that the vandals entered the Jinnah House using three different routes.

The PTI Tiger Force, along with local party leadership, played a role in mobilizing people for the violence, he added.

Adil said that the anarchy was created as part of a conspiracy which was executed according to a well-planned strategy.

The police official claimed that despite the tense situation, no deaths were reported.