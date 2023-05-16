PTI’s Shireen Mazari, Falak Naz taken into custody again after release from Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz were arrested by the Islamabad police right after their release from Adiala Jail.

The arrest took place outside the jail premises, according to a tweet from Shireen Mazari’s daughter, Imaan Mazari.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had deemed the detention of Shireen Mazari under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) as unlawful and ordered her immediate release.

The high court bench, headed by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, declared the district magistrate’s detention order null and void.

Zainab Janjua Advocate represented Imaan Mazari, who challenged her mother’s arrest in court.

The lawyer argued that Shireen Mazari was accused of inciting party workers but had not made any public statements since May 9.

The counsel further stated that Mazari’s presence at home during that period could be verified through CCTV footage and call detail records.

It is worth mentioning that Shireen Mazari was arrested by the police in the early hours of the previous Friday during a crackdown on PTI senior leadership and workers following violent protests.