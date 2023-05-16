Imran Khan asks people to continue fight for rule of law, don’t get intimidated

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon the people to participate in a peaceful protest despite the government’s intimidation tactics aimed at spreading fear among the masses.

In a recorded video message shared on the party’s official Twitter account, Khan emphasized the importance of standing up against these tactics and urged the public to break free from the “idols of fear” to attain true freedom.

Khan drew a parallel between the government’s tactics and the historical figure Genghis Khan, highlighting how fear was used to control and suppress people.

He accused the incumbent government of employing similar fear-inducing measures to discourage the public from joining protests against the delay in elections.

The former prime minister expressed his concern about the state’s brutality and the mistreatment of women, describing the situation as unprecedented.

He alleged that these acts of oppression were deliberately being aired on electronic and social media platforms to coerce people into submission and accept a state of “slavery.”