Parineeti Chopra’s engagement announcement delights fans

Amidst speculation about her relationship with Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra has finally confirmed her upcoming wedding plans. The actress, who was a bridesmaid at cousin Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in 2018, received warm wishes from Priyanka herself on her engagement.

Priyanka flew from London to attend Parineeti’s engagement ceremony at Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 13, where high-profile guests, including politicians and celebrities, gathered to celebrate the joyous occasion.

Sharing pictures of the couple on Instagram, Priyanka expressed her excitement and congratulated Parineeti and Raghav. She wrote, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav… Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families. So fun to catch up with the fam!” Parineeti responded to her cousin’s post, humorously hinting at her role as a bridesmaid. She commented, “Mimi didii - bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp!” accompanied by laughing and heart emojis.

During the engagement ceremony, Parineeti and Raghav donned traditional white ensembles, while Priyanka stood out in a vibrant neon yellow ruffled saree. The event also served as a reunion for Priyanka with her paternal side of the family, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Parineeti’s family members, including her brothers Shivang and Sahaj, expressed their joy and love for the couple on social media. Her mother, Reena Chopra, shared heartfelt words along with pictures of the couple, expressing gratitude for the blessings and well wishes received from everyone.

The star-studded affair witnessed the presence of prominent politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, who added to the grandeur of the occasion.

With Parineeti’s engagement now public, fans eagerly await further details about the wedding, as the couple embarks on this new chapter in their lives.