Shahid Afridi condemns violent protests of 9 May

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former skipper Shahid Afridi condemned the violent protests of 9 May, which happened in aftermath of former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s arrest.

While speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Shahid Afridi said that he stayed silent on the matter because some people in Pakistan criticise and use bad language if someone shares the opinion.

He said that politicians should work for the betterment and prosperity of the country and such activities should be strictly stopped.

Shahid Afridi disclosed that his kids asked him why there was fire everywhere on May 9, but he did not have any words to describe what was happening.

He said that the enemy is unable to harm our country but we do it ourselves. So we should respect our Army because our survival is due to them.

Shahid Afridi said that Kashmiris should be asked the value of freedom, and we are free because Pakistan Army guards our border.

He said that the sacrifices of Pakistan Army should not be forgotten and we should ask our kids to focus on the technology, instead of asking them to do such activities.