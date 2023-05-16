Zoom introduces its own AI assistant named Claude

Zoom is embarking on a new endeavor in the realm of artificial intelligence by joining forces with Anthropic to enhance customer service.

The unveiling of a strategic partnership between Zoom and Anthropic, an AI company renowned for its research on AI safety and development of associated tools, has just taken place.

This collaboration will seamlessly integrate Anthropic’s sophisticated AI assistant, Claude, into the Zoom platform, including the esteemed Zoom Contact Center.

Claude, an AI assistant of remarkable prowess, can be seamlessly integrated into various business models via Anthropic AI’s standard APIs.

This AI assistant, known as Claude, possesses the capability to serve as both a customer service representative and a sales agent.

Furthermore, Claude is adept at comprehending and analyzing documents, responding to queries regarding them, conducting searches, providing coaching, and undertaking administrative tasks such as assisting with email correspondence or prioritizing crucial assignments.

Once integrated with Zoom, Claude will play a pivotal role in guiding customer service interactions, empowering agents to achieve more favorable resolutions and thereby fostering enhanced customer experiences.

Additionally, this AI assistant will serve as a self-service tool for customers, intelligently discerning their intentions and guiding them toward optimal outcomes, thus augmenting productivity within the Zoom Contact Center.

From a managerial perspective, Zoom will leverage Claude’s capabilities to uncover invaluable insights that managers can employ to coach their customer service representatives, thereby elevating the quality of interactions between customers and agents.

This news follows Zoom’s collaboration with OpenAI, resulting in the creation of a suite of text-generating features aptly named Zoom IQ.