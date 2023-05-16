Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma set to shine on Cannes 2023 Red Carpet

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma are all geared up to make their debut at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023.

In 2023, several popular Indian celebrities are poised to make their debut at the prestigious Cannes 2023. Among them are Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela.

Anushka Sharma’s debut holds even more excitement as she is rumored to share the stage with Hollywood star Kate Winslet for the presentation of an award that celebrates women.

According to reports, other notable attendees from India at the Cannes 2023 festival will include actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, Andre Kevichusa, along with social media influencers Dolly Singh and Ruhee Dosani.

Meanwhile, the esteemed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a former beauty queen, will also be representing India on the international stage. Anticipation is high to witness the magic she will bring to the grand red carpet of this prominent film festival.

In the previous year, Deepika Padukone had the honor of being invited as a jury member for the festival.

Indian media reports that the Cannes Film Festival 2023 is scheduled to commence on May 16 and will continue in France until May 27.