One killed, five injured as police officer opens fire in Swat school

An 8-year-old female student was killed while five other students sustained gun wounds when a police officer opened fire outside a private school on Tuesday (today).

According to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Malakand Range, the gunfire was initiated by a police officer who was on duty at the time of the incident.

The officer, identified as Alam Khan, has been taken into custody for further investigation. The incident took place after school hours as students were getting ready to depart in their vehicles.

The sudden sound of gunshots sent shockwaves throughout the school premises, causing panic and chaos among students, teachers, and staff.

All the victims were girls.

The deceased identified as Roma and injured, whose identities have not been disclosed yet, were transported to Saidu Sharif Hospital for medical treatment.

Local authorities were immediately informed, and a significant police presence was deployed to the scene.

Two of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition, according to the hospital administration

One of the injured, while recounting the incident, stated, “After all the vehicles had departed, we were gathered near the gate when the sound of gunshots startled us.”

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

The Swat District Police Officer (DPO), Shafiullah Gandapur, expressed deep sorrow and shock over the incident, stating, “It is heartbreaking incident”.