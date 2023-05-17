British Council ‘reviewing’ schools’ plea to retake Cambridge exams

The British Council has assured private schools of reviewing its decision to conduct the Cambridge examinations again.

The Cambridge examinations had been canceled by the British Council due to the violent protests by the PTI following their leader Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

The private schools proposed to the British Council to reschedule the examinations.

The council assured the schools it is reviewing the proposal.

The schools maintained that under the Cambridge system, two to four exams were held for one subject, adding that in the three days of protests, several exams of students were affected.

The schools have urged that mathematic and history exams of A’ levels be retaken. Cambridge has no evidence of grading for math and history exams.

Average marks should be given in other subjects, the private schools took the plea.

If the examinations were conducted again by July, students would be able to get admissions to universities, the schools added.

The British Council has claimed that discussions were under way with schools on the issue of exams.