PTI’s Fawad rushes back to IHC to evade re-arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry rushed back to Islamabad High Court (IHC) to evade re-arrest by Punjab Police.

The high drama captured live on Television, after Fawad came out from IHC securing the bail orders, however, Police personnel was also present outside the IHC building to re-arrest Fawad in another case of May 9 vandalism.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Tuesday cancelled the bail plea of Fawad Chaudhary.

Fawad struggled to manage shortness of breath.

It is reported that PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was present inside the court premises and was waiting for the written order to be issued.