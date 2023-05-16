Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PTI’s Fawad rushes back to IHC to evade re-arrest

IHC sets free PTI leader, however, Police was present outside IHC to arrest in May 9 vandalism case
Shehzad Ali May 16, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Screengrab</p>

Screengrab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry rushed back to Islamabad High Court (IHC) to evade re-arrest by Punjab Police.

The high drama captured live on Television, after Fawad came out from IHC securing the bail orders, however, Police personnel was also present outside the IHC building to re-arrest Fawad in another case of May 9 vandalism.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Tuesday cancelled the bail plea of Fawad Chaudhary.

Fawad struggled to manage shortness of breath.

It is reported that PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was present inside the court premises and was waiting for the written order to be issued.

PTI

fawad chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div