Fawad Chaudhry dramatically averts arrest, gets relief in ‘every’ case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who narrowly escaped arrest right after his release, has finally obtained relief as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has prohibited the police from apprehending him in an undisclosed case for two days.

IHC judge Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the order.

During the hearing, the judge noted that the advocate general had only informed the court about two cases registered against the PTI leader.

As a result, the IHC had granted bail to the PTI leader solely in those two cases.

In response, Fawad Chaudhry stated that more than 300 policemen were waiting to arrest him outside the high court. Following this, Justice Aurangzeb forbade the police from arresting the former minister in any undisclosed case filed against him in Islamabad.

Furthermore, the court directed that a copy of the order should be sent to the chief of Islamabad police.

Earlier, PTI leader rushed back to IHC to avert re-arrest by the police.

Notably, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore had cancelled the bail plea of Fawad Chaudhary earlier in the day.

The high drama captured live on Television, after Fawad came out from IHC securing the bail orders, however, the police personnel were also present outside the court’s building to re-arrest the former minister in a case related to May 9 vandalism.

Fawad experienced a bout of shortness of breath.

It is reported that PTI leader was present inside the court premises and was waiting for the written order to be issued.