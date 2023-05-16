Rakhi Sawant accuses ex-husband of allegedly planning to kill her

According to Rakhi Sawant, her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, who is currently serving his jail term in a Mysore prison, is allegedly planning to have her killed.

The Bollywood actress, who is known for her controversial statements and attention-grabbing antics, made these shocking allegations during a recent interaction with an entertainment portal.

She alleged that even though his ex-husband is in jail currently, he has asked a killer to murder her.

Rakhi Sawant’s tumultuous relationship with Adil Khan Durrani has been making headlines for quite some time. Last year, she publicly accused him of cheating on her and allegedly stealing money from her.

These accusations led to Adil’s arrest on February 7 this year, where he faced charges of infidelity, fraud, and unnatural sex as per Rakhi’s complaint.

Subsequently, an Iranian woman also accused Adil of sexual assault.

Now, Rakhi Sawant has taken her accusations against Adil to a new level by claiming that he is involved in a conspiracy to end her life while he is in jail.

This is not the first time that Rakhi has made such claims. She previously revealed that Adil had threatened her during a court session, where he mentioned his connections with dangerous individuals within the prison.

As per Rakhi, Adil warned her to be careful once he is released from jail.

The actress has reportedly informed her advocate about the conversation and has shared all the details during various media interactions.