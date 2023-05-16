Imran’s interim bail in two cases extended till May 18

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s interim bail in two cases, and also accepted his plea for one-day exemption from appearance.

Earlier, the judge had said it was just a five-minute journey and Imran Khan should come and mark his attendance.

Also Read: Verdict reserved on Imran’s plea against arrest in cases filed on, after May 9

Imran’s lawyer said the Islamabad High Court also accepted a similar request in view of the present security situation. The PDM is protesting, and the law and order situation is not good, Barrister Salman Safdar added.

Where is the protest being held between Zaman Park and the Anti-Terrorism Court, the court asked.

A heavy contingent of police is also deployed outside Zaman Park, Barrister Safdar said.

Imran’s lawyer Salman Safdar said the PTI and all the leaders have condemned the recent events in the country, adding they are ready to mark the attendance through a video link.

“As Pakistanis, we all condemn arson and vandalism in every way,” he added.

Also Read: ECP contempt case: Imran summoned in personal capacity on May 23

The judge said if there is a solid reason, he will grant exemption from attendance.

The counsel remarked that there is a fear Imran Khan may be arrested in a classified case.