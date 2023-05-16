No chance of heatwave in May: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that most parts of Sindh will experience hot and dry weather, while Punjab may enjoy heavy rainfall.

On Tuesday, the Met Office issued a new alert, stating that a westerly wave is expected to enter the upper regions of the country on May 16. This wave is likely to persist in the upper and central parts until May 18.

As a result of this weather system, there is a possibility of wind, dust, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms in several areas.

These areas include Lahore, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, and Faisalabad from May 17 to May 18.

Similarly, heavy showers expected in with isolated hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir and Swat.

No chance of heatwave in May

Karachi Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the intensity of heat has decreased as compared to previous days.

However, he predicted the city’s weather to remain scorching hot with temperatures likely to fluctuate between 36°C to 37°C for the next few days across Sindh.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures may reduce down to 28°C and humidity in the air will remain 69%, the weather forecasting authority mentioned.

“The intensity of heat is high due to increased humidity levels in the air,” the Met department chief said.

nforming about the levels of breeze in the city, he mentioned that winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 15 to 16 kilometres per hours.

“There is no chance of heat wave in the month of May,” he added, further mentioning that weather keeps fluctuating in the months of May and June, as it is sometimes hot and mild at other instances.

He denied chances of rainfall in the metropolis at present. “Monsoon rains are expected to be less than normal,” Sarfaraz claimed.