IHC reserves verdict in plea against Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest

The Islamabad High Court has reserved its judgement on a petition against the arrest of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Fawad was arrested on those grounds whose material does not even exist, his lawyer Babar Awan contended.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb said if the PTI leader asks people to take to the streets, what does he think, only peaceful people will come out?

“If the district magistrate does not give orders on such a situation, what else should he do?”

He further remarked that the purpose of calling Fawad Chaudhry to court was to release him.

Babar Awan asked the court to extend the order to stop the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry. He should be given time to approach the court concerned, he added.

Was the police shown any court document to prevent the arrest? The court asked.

“When was Fawad Chaudhry arrested?” it further questioned. The advocate general replied that he was arrested outside the Supreme Court on the night of May 10.

Justice Aurangzeb sought the record under which he was arrested. At this, this AG presented the order of Section 3 of MPO in the court.