NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill 2023

National Assembly passed The Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023.

The bill was presented by MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon.

The Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has been adjourned to meet again on Monday the 10th July at 5pm.

According to the Bill, a punishment of 2 to 6 years and a fine of one million rupees. The law will be applicable to government and state institutions officials and the general public.

A parliamentary committee comprising 24 members, with equal share from the opposition and treasury benches will investigate the cases brought before it, as per the bill.

Rana Qasim Noon said If anyone insults this house in the future, he will be punished and lawmakers were working on this bill for four years. He said members of the Standing Committee and other members of the House gave full support.

Ishaq Dar asks provincial govt to provide relief

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government tries to provide relief to the people under the circumstances.

He said POL prices have been reduced to its maximum limit of Rs12 per liter while price of diesel has also been reduced by Rs 30.

He said every time there is an increase of 2 to 3 rupees, the fares of transport and now he appealed to everyone to take measures for the relief of the people.

“All the members of their constituencies, provincial governments should try to deliver relief to the people after decrease in POL prices,” Ishaq Dar