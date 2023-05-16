Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

ATC cancels bail pleas of six PTI leaders over non-appearance

Petitions of Fawad, Hammad, Farrukh, others cancelled on expiry of interim bails
Arshad Ali May 16, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: APP</p>

Photo: APP

An Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore has rejected the bail applications of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders for not appearing in the court.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar heard the bail applications of six PTI leaders.

The bail petitions of Fawad Chaudhry, Umar Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed were cancelled on the expiry of their interim bails.

Cases have been registered against the PTI leaders on charges of vandalism, arson, and interference in government work with the Racecourse police station.

The court had fixed 10am for the hearing of the bail applications, but none of the PTI leaders appeared.

The court reiterated that a suspect has to appear in court to seek bail.

PTI

Lahore

bail

atc

fawad chaudhry

Hammad Azhar

Farrukh Habib

anti terrorism court (ATC)

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div