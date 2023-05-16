ATC cancels bail pleas of six PTI leaders over non-appearance

An Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore has rejected the bail applications of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders for not appearing in the court.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar heard the bail applications of six PTI leaders.

The bail petitions of Fawad Chaudhry, Umar Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed were cancelled on the expiry of their interim bails.

Cases have been registered against the PTI leaders on charges of vandalism, arson, and interference in government work with the Racecourse police station.

The court had fixed 10am for the hearing of the bail applications, but none of the PTI leaders appeared.

The court reiterated that a suspect has to appear in court to seek bail.