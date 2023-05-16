US Dollar thrashes Pakistani Rupee in interbank

The US Dollar on Tuesday gained 53 paisas against the Pakistani Rupee in the interbank trading.

The new price of the US dollar reached Rs285.50 in interbank.

In the open market, the American currency reached Rs296 with a record Rs3 gains.

The political unrest in country also reflected the forex market as last week, the Pakistani Rupee reached lowest against USD in interbank and also gold per tola price in country touched all-time high.

