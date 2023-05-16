Six killed, 14 injured in Chaghi road accident

In an unfortunate incident, at least six people were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Chaghi, in Balochistan province, on Tuesday.

According to the available details, the accident involved a head-on collision between two vehicles, resulting in an immediate loss of life.

The unfortunate incident took place at the RHC Nokkundi area of Chaghi.

Levies personnel and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be determined.

Police, in the meantime, launched an investigation to ascertain the cause behind the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the collision may have occurred due to a combination of factors, including speeding or negligence on the part of one or both drivers involved.

However, a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to this unfortunate accident.

Chaghi, located in the province of Balochistan, has witnessed a surge of road accidents in recent years.