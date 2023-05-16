CM Mohsin gives nod to try May 9 rioters under army act

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday approved bringing the arsonists involved in the attack on civil and military installations following Imran Khan’s arrest to justice under Pakistan Army Act.

Punjab CM presided over a huddle to mull over the law and order situation in the province at CM Office in Lahore. While legal proceedings against those responsible for the terrorist incidents of May 9 also took centre stage during the meeting.

During the meeting, the interim Punjab executive gave the approval to form a joint investigation team for cases against miscreants involved in May 9 mayhem.

Naqvi also directed that an effective mechanism should be devised to reach the accused, facilitators and masterminds behind attacks.

In the briefing given in the meeting, it was told that the accused are being traced by geo-fencing and with the NADRA database for facial recognition in photos and videos.

Police apprehend more than 3,000 arsonists

Meanwhile, Police apprehended more than 3,000 arsonists involved in vandalism.

Punjab police spokesperson released a statement and said almost 162 police officers and personnel were injured in Punjab.

It was added almost 94 vehicles of police were damaged during the protests with damages to 27, 19, 21, 9, 4, 5, 3 vehicles in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mianwali, Multan, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Attock respectively.

The provincial police chief said the suspects involved in violent destruction were being identified and they would be treated as per law.