Verdict reserved on Imran’s plea against arrest in cases filed on, after May 9

The Lahore High Court has reserved its verdict on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking prevention of his arrest in the cases registered on or after May 9.

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid reserved the verdict. He asked about the absence of the former premier.

Imran Khan does not have a protective bail, and if the court orders, he can appear at 11am, the counsel said.

The Punjab government lawyer opposed Imran Khan’s plea, contending that he was seeking a protective bail without appearing in court.

He declared the petition non-maintainable.

Imran’s lawyer said they were not seeking protective bail, and asked for the case to be sent to a larger bench as it is hearing such cases.

Imran Khan has no right to approach the courts for relief due to his behavior, the government lawyer contended.

He asked the court not to hear the cases registered after May 10. He further said 7,000 students arrested because of Imran Khan will be tried under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Imran Khan has exercised his right to get bail, lawyer.