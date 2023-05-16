PM to head crucial National Security Committee moot today

An important meeting of the National Security Committee, under the chairmanship of the prime minister, has been summoned for tomorrow.

The meeting is expected to be attended by federal ministers and chiefs of the armed forces.

Also Read: Crucial National Security Committee moot tomorrow

This meeting of the National Security Committee was previously scheduled to be held last week, but it was later postponed to Tuesday.

The committee will review the overall security situation of the country.

Heads of intelligence agencies will give a briefing to the meeting.

Also Read: National Security Committee meeting called for tomorrow

The meeting comes in the wake of the PDM’s protest outside the Supreme Court against relief to former prime minister Imran Khan in multiple cases, as well as the violent protests by PTI supporters triggered by the arrest of their leader.