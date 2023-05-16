PM-led crucial NSC meeting decides to bring all culrpits of May 9 to book

An important meeting of the National Security Committee, under the chairmanship of the prime minister, is under way at the Prime Minister House.

The meeting condemned in the strongest terms the violent incidents of May 9 after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister said May 9 will be remembered as a ‘black day’. He added that those who attacked the military and official buildings deserve no concession.

The gathering also condemned in the strongest terms the external and internal propaganda against the institutions.

The meeting was briefed that the violence was perpetrated by extremist elements of a political party under a well-thought out plan. Videos and evidence of the incidents are present, and over 5,000 culprits responsible for the arson and violence have been arrested.

The propaganda against the Pakistan Army is a conspiracy to eliminate the connection between the forces and the people. The negative propaganda will be defeated through the support of the masses, the committee insisted.

Besides the chiefs of the armed forces, the meeting is being attended by senior civil and military officials.

Also Read: Crucial National Security Committee moot tomorrow

No one will be allowed to jeopardise the country’s peace and stability, sources quoted the prime minister as saying. The entire nation stood behind the armed forces, he added.

The sources said the meeting also deliberated on options for deciding cases against the extremists at the earliest.

There was consensus on dealing with the anti-state elements in accordance with the law.

The NSC expressed complete solidarity with the armed forces.

The forum also lauded the recent intelligence-based operations. It also emphasized on the need for strict implementation of social media rules and regulations.

Army chief Gen Asim Munir was also present during the meeting, as are heads of the navy and air force.

During a meeting with the PM, the two leaders discussed the country’s security situation and the current circumstances, sources said.

They also discussed national security issues as well as the agenda of the National Security Committee meeting.

The attacks on installations and buildings after May 9 were also discussed, the sources added.

Interim Punjab chief minister Mohsin Naqvi and Azam Khan of KP are also among the participants.

This meeting of the National Security Committee was previously scheduled to be held last week, but it was later postponed to Tuesday.

The committee will review the overall security situation of the country.

Heads of intelligence agencies will give a briefing to the meeting.

Also Read: National Security Committee meeting called for tomorrow

The meeting comes in the wake of the PDM’s protest outside the Supreme Court against relief to former prime minister Imran Khan in multiple cases, as well as the violent protests by PTI supporters triggered by the arrest of their leader.