NSC urges resolving political differences through talks, not confrontation

The National Security Committee (NSC), in its meeting on Tuesday, vowed “zero tolerance” against violence and miscreants in the country. It emphasized the resolution of political differences through dialogue, in line with democratic values, without resorting to confrontation.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the meeting resolved to bring all those involved in the May 9 riots and arsons to justice, as any desecration of security installations, public properties, and national dignity would not be tolerated.

Amidst the complex geostrategic situation caused by global political confrontation and the enemies’ policy of instability, the forum called for national unity and harmony.

Attended by federal ministers, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the three services chiefs, heads of security institutions, and senior officers, the NSC decided to observe May 9 as Black Day.

The participants expressed full solidarity and support for the armed forces of Pakistan, strongly condemning attacks on security installations carried out to serve personal or political interests.

The meeting endorsed the decision to book and try the miscreants, planners, instigators, and facilitators according to the constitution and relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act.

The forum made it explicitly clear that no leniency would be shown towards those involved in attacks on security installations and other targeted places under any agenda.

Participants also paid tribute to the martyrs and their families.

The meeting instructed for the full implementation of social media rules and regulations to counter foreign-sponsored propaganda facilitated locally, and to penalize the perpetrators.