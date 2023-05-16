IHC terms Shireen Mazari’s arrest ‘unlawful’, orders immediate release

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shireen Mazari and Senator Falak Naz’s detention as ‘unlawful’ and ordered authorities concerned to release them immediately.

Mazari was apprehended at her residence during a pre-dawn raid in Islamabad under section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Her arrest comes after a series of arrests of several other PTI leaders,Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Ali Mohammad Khan, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry following three-day mayhem in several cities of the country after the arrest of deposed premier Imran Khan in Al Qadir Trust case.

IHC Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard the plea filed by PTI leaders’ councils.

Mazari’s council told court that the PTI leader did not participate in any demonstration, adding she was not even present in court at the time of Mr Khan’s arrest. Her arrest is a violation of law, added he.

After hearing arguments Justice Aurangzeb declared Shireen’s arrest unlawful and ordered to release her immediately.

Meanwhile, Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb also heard the plea against Sentor Falak Naz arrest and after concluding of arguments ordered her to immediate Falak immediately too.