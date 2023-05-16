‘Respect for all’: CJP clarifies ‘good to see you’ greeting for Imran Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has clarified his greeting extended to former prime minister Imran Khan the other day during the hearing of a case against his arrest.

On Thursday, the PTI chief appeared in the SC in a plea against his arrest a couple of days earlier in the Al-Qadir Trust case from the Islamabad High Court premises in a high-drama scenario.

As Imran appeared at the rostrum, CJP Bandial welcomed him by saying: “good to see you.”

On Tuesday, during the hearing of a civil case in the Supreme Court, the CJP appeared to clarify the widespread criticism his greeting generated, saying to lawyer Asghar Sabzwari that he had appeared in his court after a long time.

“I am happy to see you. I say this to everyone,” he clarified.

The CJP claimed he says ‘Happy to see you’ to everyone, adding: “I was criticized for saying ‘good to see you’.”

He claimed he respected everyone, adding ethics and morals are important for everyone.

“There is no fun without ethics and morals,” CJP Bandial remarked.

The chief justice made these remarks during the hearing of a civil case.