ECP contempt case: Imran summoned in personal capacity on May 23

The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned PTI chief Imran Khan in his personal capacity on May 23 in a case of contempt of the ECP.

The commission was hearing the contempt of election commission case against Imran Khan, and senior PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar.

The ECP member from Balochistan asked why should they not issue a bailable arrest warrant for Imran Khan. He said they had given a last chance at the last hearing as well and issued him summons, and asked where the PTI chief was.

The assistant counsel told the commission the PTI chief has to appear in the Lahore High Court today.

Lawyer Anwar Mansoor Khan asked the commission to let the hearing in the Sindh High Court be completed. The objections raised in the ECP are the same as those being heard in the SC, he added.

Imran Khan’s lawyer will appear and present arguments, the assistant counsel said. To this, the KP member told him to contact counsel Faisal Chaudhary and inform them when he will come.

Sindh member Nisar Durrani said at least present arguments on the applications submitted, so they can be disposed of, asking the lawyer to present arguments on the objections of Asad Umar, as the high court has not barred from conducting proceedings.