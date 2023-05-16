WhatsApp unveils exciting calling feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, is introducing a new feature that will delight macOS users.

According to WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for users that would allow them to place group calls for the macOS version of the app.

Continuing its dedication to enhancing the desktop experience, WhatsApp has been making significant improvements to its native desktop applications.

Photo: WaBetaInfo

Notably, it has revamped the user interface, introducing changes to icons, the app header, and even a fresh green tint color.

The app is now working on improving group calls. Previously, it was impossible for users to start a group call as the button was either disabled or not functioning.

In the most recent update, users can now initiate group calls using the newly added call buttons. According to the app-tracking site, some users might notice a modified icon in the chat header that combines group calling and video calling into a single button.

To include individuals who are not part of the same group, users can create a new group call by navigating to the calls tab. From there, they can select the desired participants to initiate the group call.

While up to seven people can be initially selected from this section, it is possible to have up to 32 participants join the call at a later stage. However, it’s worth noting that the limit for video calls in groups may differ from this.