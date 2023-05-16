Sedition, murder attempt cases: IHC extends Imran Khan’s bail till June 8

The Islamabad High Court has extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail till June 8 in cases of incitement to rebellion within the institutions and attempted murder.

During the hearing, the high court chief justice and the Islamabad advocate general got into an interesting conversation on the issue of an FIR on the arrest of Imran Khan from court premises.

Also Read: Islamabad court adjourns Toshakhana case hearing till June 8

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamir Farooq inquired whether an FIR had been registered on the former premier’s arrest from court premises.

Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon replied that the Supreme Court said it would reverse the entire situation, adding a detailed verdict is awaited.

On this, the CJ said if the FIR is not registered on time, there will be an issue of delay.

Also Read: Police crackdown intensifies as Shehryar Afridi detained

“Our office has complained to the police. Let’s hope the court does not have to invoke Article 22-A. Should I tell the registrar to go to the sessions court under Article 22-A to file an FIR? Look into this matter, don’t embarrass yourself and the institution,” the CJ remarked.

When the advocate general requested for withdrawal of the contempt of court notice against the interior secretary, the chief justice said the court will look into it once the Supreme Court decision comes out.

The IHC approved Imran Khan’s request for exemption from attendance, and extended his bail in the two cases till June 8.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned till the last week of May.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad deputy commissioner and police chief reached the IHC in the contempt of court case over the arrest of Imran Khan from court premises.

The court had issued them a notice in the case.