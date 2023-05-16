Court rejects plea for PTI leader Yasmin Rashid’s physical remand

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has refused to grant physical remand to PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid because of her medical condition.

The court ordered that Yasmin be transferred to the police lines hospital and requested the investigating officer to provide relevant records.

The court emphasized the need for a comprehensive medical report and fitness certificate from the investigating officer before considering any physical remand, stating that a hospital discharge slip is essential.

Additionally, the court inquired about Yasmin’s location at the time of her arrest. The investigating officer informed the court that she was arrested outside the Central Jail.

The court questioned, “Has she undergone a medical examination?” The investigating officer answered that the PTI leader had been examined and subsequently discharged from the hospital.

The investigating officer then requested the court to grant physical remand to Dr. Yasmin Rashid. In response, Judge Abhar Gul Khan commented, “How can I authorize her remand in such a condition?”

Afterward, the court refused to grant physical remand to PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid because of her medical condition.

The PTI leader, however, was rushed to Services Hospital wee hours of Tuesday as she again found difficulty breathing.

The Punjab police arrested PTI leader Yasmin Rashid and other prominent female leaders, along with 17 PTI women activists, on charges of inciting the people to stand up against the government, particularly the youth in their locality.

The accusations included planning unlawful assembly and disturbing peace in Lahore, leading to a potential law and order situation.

During the court proceeding, Justice Safdar Salim Shahid directed the authorities that if Yasmin Rashid is not involved in any case, then she should be released.