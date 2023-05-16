LHC orders exclusion of PTI’s Farrukh Habib name from ECL

A sigh of relief for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib as the Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The LHC Justice Anwarul Haq issued the aforementioned verdict while hearing the PTI stalwart’s plea seeking removal from the list.

The plea was Submitted by Farrukh’s lawyer, Ahmed Pansota, on Monday. After thorough arguments from both sides, the court reserved its verdict on the matter.

The reason behind Habib’s plea was an incident that occurred on April 28 when he was scheduled to travel to Dubai. However, at Lahore airport, he was denied boarding the plane and informed that his name had been included in the no-fly list.

In the plea submitted to the court, Farrukh Habib sought the return of his passport and luggage and requested the federal government to remove his name from the ECL, highlighting the infringement upon his freedom of movement.