US supports peaceful protests in Pakistan, condemns violence

State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the people in Pakistan have the right to express themselves, but they should do so without participating in violence however emphasized the importance of exercising this right without resorting to violence.

Patel’s statement came in response to a question asked during a press briefing on Monday about vandalism and arson incidents following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan’s arrest.

During the press briefing when asked for comments on Mr Khan’s arrest, the spoks refused to comment saying “not has a position on one political party or one candidate or other”.

“First and foremost, our belief is that individuals should have the freedom to express themselves, but do so without participating in any violence, violence that would put government employees and government buildings in harm’s way,” the spokesperson replied.

“Our view is, a strong, stable, and prosperous Pakistan is crucial to US-Pakistan relations. And that for any arrests that such a candidate is (granted) basic human rights in accordance with their laws,” he added.