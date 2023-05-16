New Mexico: 18-year-old kills three before police shoot him dead

An 18-year-old gunman has killed three people and injured ten others, including cops, before police shot him dead outside a church in New Mexico.

According to details, the teenager went on a shooting rampage on Monday in a residential area of Farmington, New Mexico and fired indiscriminately.

Officials received several reports of shots fired before 11 am and found “a chaotic scene” where a man was firing at people on a residential street.

Several people, including two police officers, were also wounded by the armed teenager.

The rampage appeared to be “purely random,” said an official.

Baric Crum, Farmington Deputy Police Chief, in a news briefing said that a total of nine people – not counting the suspect – were victims of the shooting.

“We are still trying to determine why he was in this neighborhood,” Baric told reporters.

As per police, the suspect fired at least three different weapons, including an AR-style rifle.

Officials added that the suspect roamed through the neighborhood up to a quarter of a mile, randomly firing at whatever entered his head to shoot at.

The incident is among the latest in at least 225 mass shootings recorded in the United States of America (USA) this year.