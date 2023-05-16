Islamabad court adjourns Toshakhana case hearing till June 8

An Islamabad District and Sessions Court adjourned Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan till June 8.

Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar heard the case wherein Imran Khan’s lawyer Gohar Ali submitted a copy of the Islamabad High Court.

It is pertinent to note that Islamabad High Court has issued a stay order in the Toshakhana criminal case.

IHC ordered a local court on Friday to stop indictment proceedings against former premier. Notably, the applications had come as the PTI chief was indicted in the case two days ago. The trial court had summoned the witnesses on May 13.

Earlier, Imran Khan had boycotted the indictment proceedings in the Toshakhana criminal case as Khan’s lawyers requested to transfer the case to another judge, which was rejected.

A counsel said the court wanted to indict Imran Khan, but they boycotted and left the room.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana criminal case. The charge sheet was read out to Imran Khan in the courtroom.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris told the court they want to record some objections to the case. “A case has never been heard in the Police Lines before,” the lawyer remarked.

The judge refused to bring our objections on record, Haris said, adding that on the judge’s refusal, they decided to boycott the process.

Read Also:

Cabinet Division releases Toshakhana gifts record of last 21 years

Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case, as he boycotts proceedings

Imran Khan disqualified