ANF ‘superheroes’ catch Bangkok-bound drug smuggler at Lahore Airport

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested four accused while conducting operations in different cities and seized a large quantity of drugs.

ANF spokesperson said 64 grams of weed recovered from a private courier office in Rawalpindi.

Lahore Airport raids

ANF authorities also arrested two suspects from Allama Iqbal International Lahore Airport

The authorities stopped a person on suspicion and recovered 42 capsules of heroin from the passenger’s stomach. The suspect was from Pakpattan and wanted to fly to Bangkok.

In another raid, 586 grams of heroin recovered from the Bahrain-bound accused.

Separately, 3.60 kg of hashish was recovered from the Hayatabad toll plaza from a resident of Khyber.

ANF spokesperson said that 12 kg of hashish was recovered from the CNG cylinder of the car. The car was intercepted at Kasur road.

KP ANF raids

ANF and FC Balochistan seized 1529 kg of opium from Nokundi, spokesman 6 kg heroin found hidden in bushes near Dalbandin Sargal, ANF