Police crackdown intensifies as Shehryar Afridi detained

In the ongoing crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, former chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir and prominent PTI member Shehryar Khan Afridi was apprehended by police in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The arrest comes as the government tightens its grip on PTI leaders amidst nationwide protests following the controversial arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. Sources indicate that Shehryar Afridi was taken into custody from the F/8 area of Islamabad.

Law enforcement officials have cited Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO) as the basis for Afridi’s arrest. The details surrounding the charges or specific reasons for his detainment have not been disclosed by the authorities.

Following the arrest, Shehryar Afridi was swiftly moved to an undisclosed location by the police.