PM Shehbaz likely to meet Iranian President

In yet another important development between Pakistan and Iranian relations, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Balochistan’s Pishin area on Thursday.

According to sources, the meeting is expected in Pishin area of Balochistan and will be an important development in Pak-Iran bilateral relations.

Sources privy to the development said that the Prime Minister will visit Balochistan on May 18 especially for the meeting.

On behalf of Iran, government officials and Mr Sharif will jointly inaugurate a project to import 100 MW of electricity from Tehran. Pakistan is currently importing 200 MW of electricity from Iran and there is scope to increase power import to 500 MW.

“There is also a possibility of official opening of the Iran-Pakistan border market by Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,” sources added.

The premier along with the Iranian President will also give a briefing on the import of electricity from Tehran and three new trade markets are also being opened on the Iran-Pakistan border.

Sources further added that the Pak-Iran trade market has been opened at Mand, while the work of opening the other two markets is in progress.