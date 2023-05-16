CJP and his associates are disrespecting the court, accuses Fazl

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rahman while accusing the Chief Justice and his associates of disrespecting the court warned him of serious consequences if he [CJP] attempted to disqualify the Prime Minister, and interfere with the government’s affairs that will make it hard for him to safeguard himself.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, spoke at the sit-in held outside the Supreme Court and declared that the gathering at Constitution Avenue was a historic event that conveyed a clear message - the decision-making power rests with the people of Pakistan, not the Supreme Court.

Mr Rehman said there were rumors about the disqualification of the prime minster. “I want to clarify that we will protect our prime minster and the Parliament at all costs.”

Blaming the Justice Bandial of undermining his position, he and emphasised that the people’s court has gathered in Islamabad, adding that the CJP and his team are disrespecting the court, but we aim to restore its dignity, uphold justice, and promote peace in Islam. Justice stands on its own principles, and we are aware of the identity of Umar Ata Bandial and his colleagues. We cannot allow them to belittle the parliament and politicians while sitting on these chairs. We condemn any form of violence

“All institutions should work within their constitutional domains, while politics is the exclusive domain of politicians and if anyone wants to do politics he must have to contest the election,” he said while addressing a protest rally at the Constitutional Avenue.

The PDM chairman said the coalition government partners respected the national institutions. “We have pledged to protect the judiciary, the law and the Constitution.” He said it was being speculated that the PDM would abandon its movement after the today’s sit-in., but it should be clear that they would never budge from their stance, continue their such protest to safeguard the national interests, and if needed against resort to staging sit-ins.

He said none of the protestors had even thought of “disrespecting the apex court” as the PDM leadership wholeheartedly respected the judiciary.

The JUI-F chief further accused Imran Khan of dividing the Pakistan Army, but the PDM would foil his all nefarious attempts in that regard. The coalition government had always stood by the armed forces and would continue doing so, he added.

Referring to the attacks on public buildings, he said India, the arch enemy of Pakistan, was jubilant today as Imran Khan was targeting the defence installations and also mocking the Pakistan Army. “We will protect the Islamic status of Pakistan at any cost and not allow to succeed the Jewish lobby,” he added.

He said strict action should be taken against the miscreants who had attacked the GHQ, Fort Balahisar, Mianwali Air Base, Corp Commander House and other public buildings.