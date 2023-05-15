Petrol price in Pakistan slashed by Rs12, diesel by Rs30 per litre

The federal government announced a cut in the price of petrol by Rs12 per litre and diesel by Rs30 per litre for next fortnight.

This was announced by the Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday.

The revised prices will be applicable after 12am and will stay in place till May 31.

The price of light diesel and kerosene oil each has also been cut by Rs12 per litre.

The minister said that they are taking measures to provide maximum relief to the masses despite economic challenges.

He also appealed to the transporters to pass this relief to the people by reducing fares.