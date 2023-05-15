14 killed in firing between two rival tribes

At least 14 people were killed and several others sustained injuries in a firing incident between two rival groups in Dara Adam Khel area of Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

According to the police, firing took place over a dispute between two groups in Dara Adam Khel tribal area.

The coal mine dispute between the two tribes had been going on for a long time, while Jirgas were also being held to reconcile rival tribes.

Police further said that 14 people have lost their lives and several others seriously injured during the fierce exchange of fire in the incident.

According to rescue officials, the injured and bodies were shifted to local and Peshawar hospitals for medico-legal formalities.

Police took over the control of the area after the situation went out of control and a case has also been registered.