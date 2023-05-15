Hajj pilgrims require this vaccination to perform religious ritual

Saudi Arabia has announced that Muslims who wish to perform Hajj in 2023 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Muslims who wish to perform Hajj in 2023 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This includes two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose. The approved vaccines in Saudi Arabia are:

Pfizer-BioNTech

Moderna

AstraZeneca

Covovax

Nuvaxovid

Sinophram

Sinovac

Covaxin

Sputnik-V

Janssen (1 shot)

Those who have not yet been vaccinated can do so 10 days before the Hajj season begins. Pilgrims must also be vaccinated against seasonal influenza and meningitis.

The Hajj season will take place from June 26 to July 1, 2023.

In 2019, an estimated 2.5 million Muslims performed Hajj in Saudi Arabia. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of pilgrims was limited in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the number of pilgrims was increased, but still lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed that it will no longer impose age and travel limitations for Hajj in 2023.

This means that anyone who is fully vaccinated and meets the other requirements will be able to perform Hajj, regardless of their age or nationality.